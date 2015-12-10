How to Make Bacon for a Crowd

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, we're talking holiday strategy.

F&W Editors
December 10, 2015

Expecting a crowd for brunch? Don’t worry about frying bacon in a billion small batches. Our sister brand Sunset has a tip that will make a platterful of crisp, delicious bacon in a snap.

For another crowd-pleasing bacony brunch, watch this episode of Mad Genius Tips to find out how F&W Test Kitchen pastry pro Justin Chapple makes sweet-and-savory bacon cinnamon rolls.

 

