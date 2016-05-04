How to Make Avocado Roses: The Hottest Thing to Hit Instagram Since... Avocado Toast

It's safe to say that avocado toast just might be the most Instagrammed food of all time. After all, there's no quicker way to watch the likes roll in than to mash up some of the healthy fat on a slice of bread and top with salt, red pepper flakes, or the perfect fried egg.

Now, a new trend blowing up feeds everywhere seeks to elevate the average toast. Called "avocado roses," these plate embellishments are exactly what they sound like: avocado slices prettily arranged in the shape of a flower. While these look tricky to make—and are sure blow the minds of your friends and followers—they're much easier to create than it seems.

Lisa Lin, the food blogger behind Healthy Nibbles & Bits decided to spill her avocado rose secrets in an instructional video that shows how shockingly easy the preparation actually is. In the clip, Lin lays out the basic steps: peel the fruit's outer skin, slice it thinly crosswise, and carefully fan out the slices in a straight line using your hands. Then, simply curl one end of the row of slices towards the middle until your avocado rose is formed. Use your edible flower to add a special something to your toast, noodles, eggs, and more.

Finally, sit back and prepare to be bombarded with likes and impressed comments from friends, likely demanding a run-down of how to make the roses themselves.