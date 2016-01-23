How to Make Amazing Fizzy Fruit

Best party trick ever: Serve your guests a bunch of carbonated satsuma oranges, raspberries, or grapes. Watch as your friends start snacking—thinking they’re eating plain old fruit—only to realize it’s AMAZING FIZZY FRUIT. Yup, we’re going to show you how to carbonate fruit using nothing more than your favorite produce, some plastic wrap, and a little dry ice. (You know dry ice; it’s the stuff that helped us make this incredible Soft Serve Ice Cream.) All of these things are easily accessible at your friendly neighborhood supermarket, and putting them all together takes about 10 minutes, tops.

How do you make it? Just arrange dry ice, a towel, and fruit in a container with a cover, wrap in plastic, and chill for 12 hours. That’s it! It’s simple, it’s fun, and it’s way healthier than a can of soda. What are you waiting for? Go make fizzy fruit!

What You'll Need:

A container with a lid (like a cooler, a dutch oven, or large Tupperware container)

Dry ice

A clean kitchen towel

Fruit!

