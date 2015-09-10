How to Make an Amazing Apple Cider Cocktail, Step-by-Step in GIFs

F&W Editor-in-Chief Dana Cowin is very talented, but bartending is not her forte. So, she enlisted pro mixologist Leo Robitschek of NYC’s NoMad Bar to help teach her some key cocktail-making skills, as well as a few fantastic drinks to make at home.
F&W Editor-in-Chief Dana Cowin is very talented, but bartending is not her forte. So, she enlisted pro mixologist Leo Robitschek of NYC’s NoMad Bar to help teach her some key cocktail-making skills, as well as a few fantastic drinks to make at home. One of those drinks is the Mott & Mulberry (named for two iconic streets in NYC’s Little Italy), which features darkly flavorful amaro and fresh apple cider. Learn to make the drink using the GIF-illustrated how-to below, excerpted from a live-stream of the cocktail demo, which recently aired on F&W’s Periscope account.
Step 1: Add 1/2 ounce maple syrup to a shaker tin.
Step 2: Pour in 1/2 ounce of fresh lemon juice.
Step 3: Pour in 3/4 ounce of fresh apple cider.
Step 4: Pour in one ounce of amaro (Robitschek uses Luxardo).
Step 5: Pour in one ounce of rye whiskey.
Step 6: Add ice.
Sept 7: Shake until the shaker is cold.
Step 8: Strain into a coupe.
Step 9: Garnish with some apple slices.
Step 10: Drink.
