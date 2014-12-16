How to Make the 8 Most-Searched Cocktails of 2014

Today, Google released lists of the top search terms used in 2014, including the eight most-searched cocktails. Here are the eight recipes that the Internet needs to know.
Today, Google released lists of the top search terms used in 2014, including the eight most-searched cocktails. Here are the eight recipes that the Internet needs to know.
1. Margarita
The citrusy, tart, tequila cocktail was the number one most searched-for cocktail this year. It matches nicely with the ninth most searched-for recipe: guacamole.
2. Martini
Classic, crisp and seriously boozy, martinis are making a comeback, thanks to a wide selection of new craft gins.
3. Sangria
There are many ways to make sangria, but the classic mix of red wine, brandy, simple syrup and fruit is the best.
4. Mojito
It doesn’t matter what time of year it is; a refreshing, minty mojito is always on point.
5. Mimosa
A classic mimosa is made simply with orange juice and sparkling wine, but it’s fun to mix things up with different juices like pineapple or pear.
6. Mint Julep
The official drink of the Kentucky Derby, the mint julep is an easy drink that looks and tastes more complex than it really is.
7. Moscow Mule
Made with ginger beer, vodka and lime juice, the Moscow Mule was first invented in the 1940s to help promote Smirnoff vodka.
8. White Russian
Everyone’s favorite way to drink dairy (and, of course, The Dude’s cocktail of choice), a White Russian is made with vodka, coffee liqueur and heavy cream.
Related: 10 Fantastic Margarita Recipes
10 Martini Variations
14 Sangria Recipes