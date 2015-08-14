How to Make a 4-Course Middle Eastern Fantasy Menu

Inspired by all the great new Middle Eastern-inspired restaurants opening around the country, F&W presents a fantasy menu.

First Course: Persian Salad

Ba-Bite in Oakland, California, serves a delicious salad Shirazi-cucumber, tomato and mint with sheep-milk feta. 3905 Piedmont Ave.; babiteoakland.com.

Make your own version of this dish by following this recipe: Tomato, Cucumber and Onion Salad.

Main Course: Shwarma

Roast chicken and fried eggplant can be wrapped in laffa bread or pita at Atlanta's Yalla. 99 Krog St.; yallaatl.com.

Make your own version of this dish by following this recipe: Grilled Lamb Shwarma.

Side Dish: Falafel

The version at 1000 Figs in New Orleans is superb on its own, and even better paired with hummus, baba ghanoush and cilantro chile sauce. 3141 Ponce de Leon St.; 1000figs.com.

Make your own version of this dish by following this recipe: Falafel with Roasted Tomato and Yogurt Sauce.

Dessert: Konafah

At Bowery Bungalow in L.A., shredded phyllo and crushed pistachios cover rosewater-soaked ricotta and goat cheese. 4156 Santa Monica Blvd.; bowerybungalow.com.

Make another great Middle Eastern-inspired dessert with this recipe: Hazelnut Baklava.

Related: More Amazing Middle Eastern Dishes

9 Middle Eastern Recipes to Master

How to Make Baklava

Syrian Pita Bread