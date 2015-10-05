How to Make 30-Second Cheese Crisps in the Microwave

The next time you have a leftover rind of Parmesan cheese, don’t throw it out. Take a tip from chef Richard Blais and use it to make crispy, crunchy, crazy-easy cheese crisps. In this episode of Mad Genius Tips, watch F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrate Blais’s 30-second, microwavable recipe.

