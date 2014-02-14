How a Magnetic Finger Implant Can Help You in the Kitchen

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, four of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Magnetic Finger Makes a Great Kitchen Tool: The first thing you need to know is that there are people in this world who have had magnets implanted into their fingers. The second thing is that getting a magnetic implant can make your every day life so much better. One Redditor, urielxvi, recently posted pictures of how he uses his fingertip implant to easily remove the lid of a can that has sunk into the tomatoey depths. If you ask us, that alone is worth the procedure.

Doritos and 7-Eleven Pair Up to Make the Ultimate Munchie: 7-Eleven’s latest offering in convenience store cuisine is the Doritos Loaded. Described as a “Warm Nacho Cheese Snack,” it’s a Doritos-shaped chip pocket stuffed with cheese. It may seem gross now, but just wait until 2 a.m. You’ll change your tune.

Cheetos Art: An anonymous Instagrammer is posting staged Cheetos dioramas on an account called Cheese Curls of Instagram. The pictures include one of a cheesy snack that resembles the Olympic torch and one of Cheeto Peyton Manning throwing a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto spiral.

Duff Beer Energy Drink: Simpsons fans who want to drink like Homer but not get drunk like Homer can now do so with Duff Energy Drink. Designed to look like Springfield’s favorite beer, the canned energy drink can be purchased online.

Long-Lasting Pizza: Add this to your emergency supply closet/fall-out shelter. Researchers at a U.S. military lab have developed a pizza that can be left un-refrigerated in its packaging for three years and remain edible. According to one of the researchers, the pizza tastes a lot like toaster oven pizza, just room temperature.

