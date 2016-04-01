How to Learn to Love Avocados

Browsing /r/food today, we came upon a Redditor seeking advice. "I'm looking for some ideas to help me enjoy and appreciate avocados," wrote Nooks83. "I'm not a big fan of guacamole, and I've had sliced avocado on turkey burgers but I always prefer any dish without them."

Other users had good suggestions, like to put avocado in sushi rolls, make avo toast and try omitting cilantro from guac. But, several people pointed out, there always a possibility that OP just doesn't like avocado. That's not to say Nooks83 shouldn't try some new ideas before giving up. We have a bunch:

Flavor Aggressively

Whether or not you enjoy plain avocado, you'll like it better with a serious amount of spice and tang. These sandwiches call for marinating the avo in a lime-spiked chile-herb dressing. These toasts get heat from a fragrant chili-sesame sauce. And these cumin-glazed ribs feature a jalapeño-avocado salsa.

Turn Them Into Soup

Here's a situation where avocado can make a dish significantly more healthy, since it creates creamy texture without actual cream. You could do a silky, warm soup with chicken, or a bright avo-cucumber soup with spicy shrimp.

Blend Them Into Sauces and Dips

A few things that benefit from avocado: chimichurri, hollandaise, hummus, crudité dressing.

Put Them On a Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dog

If all else fails.