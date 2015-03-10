How Joey Campanaro Turns Kitchen Scraps into Delicious Pasta Sauce

At Little Owl in NYC, chef Joey Campanaro took inspiration from family, frugality and fried foods to make his classic homemade cavatelli with broccoli pesto. The pasta is a classic recipe he learned from his grandmother. The pesto is his own invention, designed to use up the trimmings from broccoli trunks and broccoli rabe. “All the things that would go into the trash, I turn into a sauce,” he says. And the fried component? That would be the fried, diced sopressata, which is there to give the sauce incredible texture and rich, meaty, salty flavor. “The dish hits every sensory profile on the tongue,” Campanaro says. “Sweet, salty, sour and bitter.”

