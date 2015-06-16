How Jim Christiansen Went from the Fry Station at McDonalds to an Internship at Noma

All week, F&W is introducing the 2015 Best New Chefs. See their genius recipes here.

Jim Christiansen; Heyday, Minneapolis

Jim Christiansen is that rare cook who has both McDonald’s and Noma on his résumé. As a teenager, he worked the fry station at the fast-food chain; later, he made elegant French food at La Belle Vie in Minneapolis. But the dishes at Heyday most strongly evoke the Scandinavian restaurant where he interned: Noma in Copenhagen. Christiansen, a Minnesota native, prepares hyperseasonal recipes such as lamb tartare with pickled elderberry-flower buds, or vegetable bagna cauda, a combination of pickled, sautéed and grilled vegetables with dill oil.

Recipes from Jim Christiansen:

Grilled Pork Chops with Malt and Burnt Onion Glaze

Vegetable Bagna Cauda with Dill Oil

