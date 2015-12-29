How to Infuse Your New Year with More Chocolate

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, New Year’s strategies.
The classic pairing of strawberries and chocolate is an amazing, healthy(ish) way to get your chocolate and sugar fix. Plus, it's the perfect party snack—especially with sparkling wine. In this video, our sister brand Health shows you how to make the delicious, antioxidant-packed treat, with the eye-catching bonus of rolling the chocolate-dipped strawberry in chopped pistachios.