How The Hottest BBQ Joint in Paris Stacks Up Against Austin's Famed Franklin Barbecue

Texas barbecue is now sweeping France. Here’s how Thomas Abramowicz’s new Paris spot, The Beast, stacks up against Austin’s Franklin Barbecue.

PARIS

Drink: Two ounces of cult favorite Pappy Van Winkle’s 23-year bourbon (plus bragging rights) for $146.

Must-Have Meat: Beef ribs from Australia (French beef “shrinks and dries out,” says Abramowicz) for $26 per rib.

Side Dish: Kale braised in a smoked bouillon with mustard seeds for $4.

Insider Move: Choosing point (fatty) over flat (lean) brisket. “This is my way to recognize barbecue connoisseurs,” says Abramowicz.

AUSTIN

Drink: A bottle of cane sugar–based Mexican Coke (which has more than 10,000 “likes” on Facebook) for $2.

Must-Have Meat: Brisket, made with antibiotic- and hormone-free beef from Montana, for $20 per pound.

Side Dish: Mustardy potato salad for $2.

Insider Move: Ordering ahead (minimum five pounds of meat) to bypass the infamous first-come, first-served line.

