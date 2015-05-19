How The Hottest BBQ Joint in Paris Stacks Up Against Austin's Famed Franklin Barbecue

Nicolas Baisson / Eric Ellis

F&W Editors
May 19, 2015

Texas barbecue is now sweeping France. Here’s how Thomas Abramowicz’s new Paris spot, The Beast, stacks up against Austin’s Franklin Barbecue.

PARIS
Drink: Two ounces of cult favorite Pappy Van Winkle’s 23-year bourbon (plus bragging rights) for $146.
Must-Have Meat: Beef ribs from Australia (French beef “shrinks and dries out,” says Abramowicz) for $26 per rib.
Side Dish: Kale braised in a smoked bouillon with mustard seeds for $4.
Insider Move: Choosing point (fatty) over flat (lean) brisket. “This is my way to recognize barbecue connoisseurs,” says Abramowicz.

AUSTIN
Drink: A bottle of cane sugar–based Mexican Coke (which has more than 10,000 “likes” on Facebook) for $2.
Must-Have Meat: Brisket, made with antibiotic- and hormone-free beef from Montana, for $20 per pound.
Side Dish: Mustardy potato salad for $2.
Insider Move: Ordering ahead (minimum five pounds of meat) to bypass the infamous first-come, first-served line.

