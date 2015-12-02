How to Host a Hot Chocolate Party

There is nothing cozier in the wintertime than a steaming cup of hot chocolate topped with fluffy marshmallows, so why not make your holiday get-together a festive hot chocolate party? In the video below, our sister brand Sunset shows you how to make an earthy, cinnamon-y Mexican hot chocolate in a snap.



Here, more of our favorite hot chocolate and marshmallow recipes to warm up your winter gatherings.



1. Double-Chocolate Hot Chocolate

This decadent hot chocolate from the owners of Baked combines bittersweet and milk chocolates.



2. Superrich Hot Chocolate with Coconut Cream

How do you make a rich hot chocolate superrich? Coconut cream, of course.

3. Hot Chocolate With Rum

For an adult hot chocolate, the addition of dark rum can’t be beat.

4. Warm Churros and Hot Chocolate

Hot, crispy, cinnamon sugar–covered crullers are perfect for dipping.

5. Melted Ice Cream Hot Chocolate

A whole pint of vanilla ice cream makes this hot chocolate insanely rich.

6. Peppermint Paddy Cocktails

White hot chocolate and crème de menthe are a powerful combination.

7. Matcha White Hot Chocolate

Matcha balances the sweetness of white hot chocolate in this innovative take.

8. Plain, Mango or Raspberry Marshmallows

Go fruity or stay traditional with this homemade marshmallow recipe.

9. Soft and Chewy Marshmallows

Star baker Dominique Ansel provides a simple recipe for fluffy perfection.

10. Rose Water Marshmallows

Add a floral element to hot chocolate to elevate its rich sweetness.

11. Orange Almond Marshmallows

Orange and almond are both classic chocolate partners. Enjoy them all together with these marshmallows.