How to Grill Weekend Brunch

Breaking out the grill is a great way to upgrade a weekend brunch. Bonus: You get to spend more time outdoors! From incredible breakfast pizza to delicious lemon pound cake, here are seven fantastic brunch recipes to make on the grill.

1. Grilled Pizza with Greens and Eggs

This fast breakfast pizza is topped with fresh ricotta, eggs and spigarello, a leafy green that tastes like broccoli.

2. Grilled Gruyère-and-Zucchini Sandwiches with Smoky Pesto

These amazing grilled cheese sandwiches are made with paprika-spiked pesto.

3. Sausage Mixed Grill

10 minutes is all you need for fantastic grilled breakfast sausages.

4. Grill-Roasted Bacon-and-Scallion Corn Muffins

Using the grill as an oven gives muffins terrific, smoky flavor.

5. Grilled Polenta with Spinach and Robiola Cheese

Star chef Mario Batali's savory polenta is grilled until crisp, then covered with tangy melted cheese.

6. Grilled Asparagus with Pecorino and Meyer Lemon-Poached Eggs

Top Chef alum Nicholas Elmi's healthy dish is ready in just 20 minutes.

7. Grilled Lemon Pound Cake with Peaches and Cream

This moist pound cake is fantastic for French toast or with grilled fruit.

