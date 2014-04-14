How to Get the Perfect Scoop of Ice Cream

In her second cookbook, Jeni Britton Bauer—famous for her outstanding ice creams—unveils improved recipes, new flavors and an abundance of creative pairings.

Lesson One

The fastest way to chill an ice cream base before churning: Put it in an ice bath in a ziplock bag.

Lesson Two

For the best scoop, use a long container with a big "runway."

Lesson Three

Pair ice cream and anything from corn fritters (with buttermilk soft serve) to mango jam (for a tropical sundae).

Recipe: Mango Jam

Related: America's Best Ice Cream Cities

How to Make Ice Cream

Tips for Making, Scooping and Eating Ice Cream