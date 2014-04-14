How to Get the Perfect Scoop of Ice Cream

In her second cookbook, Jeni Britton Bauer—famous for her outstanding ice creams—unveils improved recipes, new flavors and an abundance of creative pairings.

Chelsea Morse
April 14, 2014

Lesson One
The fastest way to chill an ice cream base before churning: Put it in an ice bath in a ziplock bag.

Lesson Two
For the best scoop, use a long container with a big "runway."

Lesson Three
Pair ice cream and anything from corn fritters (with buttermilk soft serve) to mango jam (for a tropical sundae).

Recipe: Mango Jam

