How to Get a Discount at Fatty ’Cue



Fatty 'Cue's disco pig.As every blogger in NYC chronicled, Fatty ’Cue quietly opened for business last week in Brooklyn. (Its official launch date is Tuesday, March 23.) Gothamist and Eater have plenty of coverage of all Zak Pelaccio’s outstanding food: smoked blue crab soup with roasted mushrooms, coriander-cured bacon, red-curry-rubbed duck, the excellent cocktails (I’m going to shout out the Foreplay, made with smoky mezcal and smoked grapefruit). But what you have to see to believe is the extreme urban-grilling situation that Pelaccio and his co-chef Andrew Pressler and pit master Robbie Richter have established. The two Ole Hickory smokers are in the backyard, with a cool aerial view of the Williamsburg Bridge. “One of the 10 signs that you're at a good BBQ place is that you can smell it. Like from the bridge,” says Richter, who used to be a pit master at NYC's Hill Country and presumably knows his 10 signs. He also promised that when the weather gets warm and the backyard opens for outdoor seating, anyone who helps pull food out of the smoker will get a discount.