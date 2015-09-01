How Gail Simmons Makes Campfire Biscuit S’mores

Labor Day weekend signals the beginning of the end of summer. So make the most of it with one last night of open-fire cooking topped off with the king of alfresco desserts: s’mores. But don’t just make any s’mores; make Gail Simmons’s over-the-top biscuit s’mores.

Justine Sterling
September 01, 2015

Labor Day weekend signals the beginning of the end of summer. So make the most of it with one last night of open-fire cooking topped off with the king of alfresco desserts: s’mores. But don’t just make any s’mores; make Gail Simmons’s over-the-top biscuit s’mores. Recently, she stopped by Today to demonstrate how to make them. Watch the clip here and check back next week to see how to make Simmons’s mad genius stuffed banana s’mores.

Related: More Camping Recipes
Gooey Marshmallow Recipes
Gail Simmons's Favorite Desserts

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up