Unfortunately, your steak can't tell you when it's ready to be flipped—but it can show you. In this clip from the 2015 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, chef and steak sensei Tim Love reveals what you should look for to be able to tell exactly when a steak is done grilling on one side.

