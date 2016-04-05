How to Fancy Up Garlic Bread

At her new Brooklyn restaurant, Lilia, F&W Best New Chef alum Missy Robbins serves something typically reserved for red sauce pasta dinners and takeout pizza orders: garlic bread. Topped with homemade mozzarella and bottarga, it’s such a fantastic dish that she’ll be serving it at the Best New Chefs party in New York tonight. For your next party, try give one of these delicious ideas a go:

Add herbs. Give garlic bread a new dimension of flavor by stirring herbs like thyme and rosemary into the garlic spread. Then, finish it with smoked paprika for a hit of heat.

Fry-ify it. For an imaginative party snack that looks like french fries and ketchup, serve garlicky bread sticks with marinara sauce.

Grill the bread. Bread that's grilled over an outdoor fire has a delicious, woodsy flavor and needs only the simplest of toppings.

Confit the garlic. Preserve big, sweet garlic cloves in oil with fresh thyme and red chile. Then, when they’re soft, mash the cloves in butter and spread it on bread for a luscious take on the classic toast.

Add goat cheese. Tangy, creamy fresh goat cheese is delicious on buttery garlic bread.