How the Experts Wash a Wine Glass

Two wine pros share tips for keeping delicate glassware sparkly-clean and intact.

F&W Editors
Updated May 23, 2017

1. To remove stains, soak in water with denture cleaning tablets, says Bernard Sun of Jean-Georges.

2. Use a chopstick to swirl a soft sponge around the glass, says Sun.

3. Dry it with an old, lint-free T-shirt, says sommelier Noel Baum of L.A.’s Hinoki & the Bird.

