How to Eat Zucchini for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

From omelets to quesadillas, here's how to incorporate summer zucchini into every meal.
'Tis the season for tons and tons and tons of zucchini and we're here to help you use it all up. From omelets to quesadillas, here's how to incorporate summer zucchini into every meal. Plus, check out this Mad Genius Tip for a quick and easy way to prep it.
Breakfast
Zucchini Bread
Have an abundance of summer zucchini? Make this amazing sweet bread.
Zucchini and Goat Cheese Frittata
Oven-dried zucchini stars in this fast, vegetarian dish.
Zucchini Omelet
This excellent Greek-inspired omelet features thin slices of zucchini and crumbled feta cheese.
Lunch
Raw and Charred Zucchini Salad
Juicy tomatoes, yellow squash and fresh zucchini make this the ultimate summer salad.
Chicken Sandwiches with Zucchini Slaw
Shredded zucchini combined with crème fraîche and chipotle in adobo makes a terrific, crunchy slaw for fast chicken sandwiches.
Hummus and Grilled-Zucchini Pizzas
Store-bought hummus makes quick work of this fantastic vegetarian pizza.
Grilled-Zucchini Subs with Fresh Mozzarella and Olivada
This summery sandwich is topped with olivada, made with tangy green olives, lemon and oil.
Dinner
Fried-Zucchini Spaghetti
Gwyneth Paltrow's healthy pasta dish was inspired by the crispy zucchini she ate at Elio's, an Italian restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
Shrimp-and-Feta-Stuffed Zucchini
Top roasted zucchini with a little feta, then boil briefly for an awesome weeknight meal.
RELATED: 8 Spectacular Stuffed Zucchini Recipes
Zucchini Quesadilla with Spicy Salsa Roja
How do you upgrade a cheese quesadilla? With fresh, tender zucchini.
Zucchini Soup with Crème Fraiche and Cilantro
This creamy green soup is delicious served either hot or cold.
Friulian Pasta with Zucchini and Zucchini Flowers
This amazing pasta is made with a very soft egg batter that gets pushed through the holes of a colander in the style of spaetzle. It's terrific with seasonal vegetables like zucchini and zucchini flowers.
RELATED: Pappardelle with Zucchini, Anchovies and Mint