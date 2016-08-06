How to Eat Zucchini for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

From omelets to quesadillas, here's how to incorporate summer zucchini into every meal.

F&W Editors
August 06, 2016

'Tis the season for tons and tons and tons of zucchini and we're here to help you use it all up. From omelets to quesadillas, here's how to incorporate summer zucchini into every meal. Plus, check out this Mad Genius Tip for a quick and easy way to prep it.

Breakfast

Zucchini Bread

Have an abundance of summer zucchini? Make this amazing sweet bread.

Zucchini and Goat Cheese Frittata

Oven-dried zucchini stars in this fast, vegetarian dish.

Zucchini Omelet

This excellent Greek-inspired omelet features thin slices of zucchini and crumbled feta cheese.

Lunch

Raw and Charred Zucchini Salad

Juicy tomatoes, yellow squash and fresh zucchini make this the ultimate summer salad.

Chicken Sandwiches with Zucchini Slaw 

Shredded zucchini combined with crème fraîche and chipotle in adobo makes a terrific, crunchy slaw for fast chicken sandwiches.

Hummus and Grilled-Zucchini Pizzas

Store-bought hummus makes quick work of this fantastic vegetarian pizza.

Grilled-Zucchini Subs with Fresh Mozzarella and Olivada

This summery sandwich is topped with olivada, made with tangy green olives, lemon and oil.

Dinner

Fried-Zucchini Spaghetti

Gwyneth Paltrow's healthy pasta dish was inspired by the crispy zucchini she ate at Elio's, an Italian restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Shrimp-and-Feta-Stuffed Zucchini

Top roasted zucchini with a little feta, then boil briefly for an awesome weeknight meal.

Zucchini Quesadilla with Spicy Salsa Roja

How do you upgrade a cheese quesadilla? With fresh, tender zucchini.

Zucchini Soup with Crème Fraiche and Cilantro

This creamy green soup is delicious served either hot or cold.

Friulian Pasta with Zucchini and Zucchini Flowers

This amazing pasta is made with a very soft egg batter that gets pushed through the holes of a colander in the style of spaetzle. It's terrific with seasonal vegetables like zucchini and zucchini flowers.

