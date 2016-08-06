How to Eat Zucchini for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

'Tis the season for tons and tons and tons of zucchini and we're here to help you use it all up. From omelets to quesadillas, here's how to incorporate summer zucchini into every meal. Plus, check out this Mad Genius Tip for a quick and easy way to prep it.

Breakfast

Have an abundance of summer zucchini? Make this amazing sweet bread.

Oven-dried zucchini stars in this fast, vegetarian dish.

This excellent Greek-inspired omelet features thin slices of zucchini and crumbled feta cheese.

Lunch

Juicy tomatoes, yellow squash and fresh zucchini make this the ultimate summer salad.

Shredded zucchini combined with crème fraîche and chipotle in adobo makes a terrific, crunchy slaw for fast chicken sandwiches.

Store-bought hummus makes quick work of this fantastic vegetarian pizza.

This summery sandwich is topped with olivada, made with tangy green olives, lemon and oil.

Dinner

Gwyneth Paltrow's healthy pasta dish was inspired by the crispy zucchini she ate at Elio's, an Italian restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

Top roasted zucchini with a little feta, then boil briefly for an awesome weeknight meal.



How do you upgrade a cheese quesadilla? With fresh, tender zucchini.

This creamy green soup is delicious served either hot or cold.

This amazing pasta is made with a very soft egg batter that gets pushed through the holes of a colander in the style of spaetzle. It's terrific with seasonal vegetables like zucchini and zucchini flowers.



