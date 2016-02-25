How to Eat Like You're in a German Beer Hall

Raucous, rowdy, beer-soaked German beer halls aren’t just great spots to carouse and suck down steins full of Kölsch; they also are destinations for delicious food. But you don’t need to fly to Berlin to get a taste. Here, the best recipes for German beer hall classics to make at home.

These chewy pretzels look ultra-professional and taste amazing.



RELATED: German Soft Pretzel Sticks

In Germany's Pfalz region, cooks braise sauerkraut with onions, apples, seasonings, a touch of sugar and a little of the region's Riesling wine, creating an addictive accompaniment for juicy weisswurst or bratwurst.

Related: Sausage Recipes

These easy veal cutlets cook up in no time.

Overnight marinating and slow cooking give this goulash deeply savory, complex flavors.

Grilled bratwursts are delicious over crispy fried potatoes and tangy braised cabbage.

Crispy, tender pork shanks are shockingly easy to make at home.

These unorthodox German-style pork cutlets are coated in panko for an extra-crispy crust.

Here’s a great idea for using up leftover pretzels.

RELATED: More Hearty Stews