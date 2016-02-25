How to Eat Like You're in a German Beer Hall

Prost!

F&W Editors
February 25, 2016

Raucous, rowdy, beer-soaked German beer halls aren’t just great spots to carouse and suck down steins full of Kölsch; they also are destinations for delicious food. But you don’t need to fly to Berlin to get a taste. Here, the best recipes for German beer hall classics to make at home.

1. German-Style Pretzels 

These chewy pretzels look ultra-professional and taste amazing.

RELATED: German Soft Pretzel Sticks

2. Sautéed German Sausages with Bacon and Apple Sauerkraut 

In Germany's Pfalz region, cooks braise sauerkraut with onions, apples, seasonings, a touch of sugar and a little of the region's Riesling wine, creating an addictive accompaniment for juicy weisswurst or bratwurst.

Related: Sausage Recipes

3. Crispy Wiener Schnitzel with Lingonberry Preserves 

These easy veal cutlets cook up in no time.

4. Paprika-Spiced Pork-and-Sauerkraut Stew 

Overnight marinating and slow cooking give this goulash deeply savory, complex flavors.

5. Bratwurst with Mustardy Fried Potatoes and Braised Cabbage 

Grilled bratwursts are delicious over crispy fried potatoes and tangy braised cabbage.

6. Bavarian Beer Hall Pork Shanks 

Crispy, tender pork shanks are shockingly easy to make at home.

7. Pork Schnitzel with Warm Potato Salad 

These unorthodox German-style pork cutlets are coated in panko for an extra-crispy crust.

8. Pretzel Dumplings 

Here’s a great idea for using up leftover pretzels.

 

RELATED: More Hearty Stews

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up