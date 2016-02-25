How to Eat Like You're in a German Beer Hall

Prost!
Raucous, rowdy, beer-soaked German beer halls aren’t just great spots to carouse and suck down steins full of Kölsch; they also are destinations for delicious food. But you don’t need to fly to Berlin to get a taste. Here, the best recipes for German beer hall classics to make at home.
1. German-Style Pretzels
These chewy pretzels look ultra-professional and taste amazing.
2. Sautéed German Sausages with Bacon and Apple Sauerkraut
In Germany's Pfalz region, cooks braise sauerkraut with onions, apples, seasonings, a touch of sugar and a little of the region's Riesling wine, creating an addictive accompaniment for juicy weisswurst or bratwurst.
3. Crispy Wiener Schnitzel with Lingonberry Preserves
These easy veal cutlets cook up in no time.
4. Paprika-Spiced Pork-and-Sauerkraut Stew
Overnight marinating and slow cooking give this goulash deeply savory, complex flavors.
5. Bratwurst with Mustardy Fried Potatoes and Braised Cabbage
Grilled bratwursts are delicious over crispy fried potatoes and tangy braised cabbage.
6. Bavarian Beer Hall Pork Shanks
Crispy, tender pork shanks are shockingly easy to make at home.
7. Pork Schnitzel with Warm Potato Salad
These unorthodox German-style pork cutlets are coated in panko for an extra-crispy crust.
8. Pretzel Dumplings
Here’s a great idea for using up leftover pretzels.
