How to Eat Like You Live in the Alps

Not only are the Alps beautiful, but the food in region is delicious as well. If you can't hop on a plane to Europe, you can still bring the flavors of the Alps to your kitchen. From Swiss raclette made with Brie cheese to the perfect polenta, here are five dishes to enjoy that will make you feel like you live in the Alps.

Chef Ryan Hardy makes his luxurious fondue with two kinds of Swiss cheese (Emmentaler and Gruyère) and two kinds of spirits (white wine and Kirsch), all traditional ingredients.

Swiss raclette, the dish of gently melted cheese that is served with boiled potatoes, air-dried beef and cornichons, inspired this more accessible version that uses easy-to-find, quick-to-melt Brie.

F&W chef in residence Andrew Zimmern based this hearty soup on his favorite version from the Italian Alps.

In the French Alps, cooks garnish this side dish, known as tartiflette, with thin slices of the local Reblochon cheese. Any leftovers make a great omelet filling.

Polenta is a staple of the alpine Savoie region near Italy and can be made with a range of toppings. Try it with mushrooms, sausage and onions or, for a summery version, fresh tomatoes.