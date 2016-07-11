How to Eat Corn for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Incorporate fresh summer corn in every meal.  

F&W Editors
July 11, 2016

From fluffy corn cakes to delicious chowder, here's how to enjoy corn at every meal this summer.

Breakfast:

Fresh Corn Muffins

These terrific muffins are studded with fresh corn kernels.

Spicy Creamed-Corn Cakes with Scallions

Pureed creamed corn is mixed into corn-cake batter for this rich and fluffy cross between pancakes and arepas.

Lunch:

Chicken and Corn Sandwich

Put a fun spin on classic chicken salad sandwich with sweet bites of fresh corn.

Grilled Shrimp and Corn Wraps

Omega 3-rich shrimp combined with crunchy corn slaw makes an excellent, healthy weekday lunch.

These healthy wraps get fantastic heat thanks to hot paprika and cayenne pepper.

Skillet Corn with Bulgur

Fresh corn kernels, juicy tomatoes and hearty bulgur make a satisfying, vegetarian summer lunch.

Sweet Corn and Cheddar Quesadillas

These simple yet delicious quesadillas are ready in just 30 minutes.

Grilled Sweet Corn with Coconut Glaze

F&W Best New Chef 2016 Kris Yenbamroong of Night + Market in L.A. calls this one of his favorite summer treats because it's "high pleasure, low hassle." The coconut milk and sugar in the sauce he generously glazes the grilled corn with intensify the sweet flavor.

How do you upgrade grilled corn? Coconut milk and sugar in the sauce that glazes the corn intensifies the sweet corn flavor.

Corn on the Cob with Parsley Butter and Parmesan

This simple, 30-minute recipe is one of the best ways to celebrate corn in its naked, barely-touched form. Chef April Bloomfield boils her corn in the husk to make removing the fine silk easier, then adds grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and homemade herb butter. You'll never want to eat plain buttered corn again.

Boiling corn in the husk makes removing the fine silk easier.

Dinner:

Sweet Potato Cakes with Yellow Corn, Basil and Goat Cheese

"A vegetarian dish can't just be a throwaway or an incomplete thought," says chef Sarah Rich, who tops these crisp-tender sweet potato cakes with charred corn and crumbled goat cheese.

Spaghetti with Corn Carbonara and Crab

F&W Best New Chef 2015 Tim Maslow amps up spaghetti with a creamy, yet somehow creamless, fresh corn sauce, guanciale and sweet crab. If you’re entertaining you can make the strained corn puree ahead of time and refrigerate overnight. We also recommend pairing it a glass of Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc.

Chef Tim Maslow's creamy, yet creamless pasta sauce is a great way to showcase peak-season corn.

Chicken Fajitas with Sweet Corn

Corn adds terrific crunch to this fast dish.

Easy Stovetop Corn Mac and Cheese

Served with a simple green salad, this mac and cheese makes the perfect summer dinner.

Corn and Tilapia Salad

Cook buttery tilapia and corn together, then add a dose of crunch with onions, capers and cherry tomatoes for a great salad.

Corn-and-Cod Chowder

This New England-style chowder is a comfort-food classic.

