How to Eat Corn for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

From fluffy corn cakes to delicious chowder, here's how to enjoy corn at every meal this summer.

Breakfast:

These terrific muffins are studded with fresh corn kernels.

Pureed creamed corn is mixed into corn-cake batter for this rich and fluffy cross between pancakes and arepas.

Lunch:

Put a fun spin on classic chicken salad sandwich with sweet bites of fresh corn.

Omega 3-rich shrimp combined with crunchy corn slaw makes an excellent, healthy weekday lunch. © PERNILLE PEDERSEN

These healthy wraps get fantastic heat thanks to hot paprika and cayenne pepper.

Fresh corn kernels, juicy tomatoes and hearty bulgur make a satisfying, vegetarian summer lunch.

These simple yet delicious quesadillas are ready in just 30 minutes.

F&W Best New Chef 2016 Kris Yenbamroong of Night + Market in L.A. calls this one of his favorite summer treats because it's "high pleasure, low hassle." The coconut milk and sugar in the sauce he generously glazes the grilled corn with intensify the sweet flavor. Ian Flanigan

How do you upgrade grilled corn? Coconut milk and sugar in the sauce that glazes the corn intensifies the sweet corn flavor.

This simple, 30-minute recipe is one of the best ways to celebrate corn in its naked, barely-touched form. Chef April Bloomfield boils her corn in the husk to make removing the fine silk easier, then adds grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and homemade herb butter. You'll never want to eat plain buttered corn again. Nicole Franzen

Boiling corn in the husk makes removing the fine silk easier.

Dinner:

© Fredrika Stjärne

"A vegetarian dish can't just be a throwaway or an incomplete thought," says chef Sarah Rich, who tops these crisp-tender sweet potato cakes with charred corn and crumbled goat cheese.

F&W Best New Chef 2015 Tim Maslow amps up spaghetti with a creamy, yet somehow creamless, fresh corn sauce, guanciale and sweet crab. If you’re entertaining you can make the strained corn puree ahead of time and refrigerate overnight. We also recommend pairing it a glass of Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc. John Kernick

Chef Tim Maslow's creamy, yet creamless pasta sauce is a great way to showcase peak-season corn.

Corn adds terrific crunch to this fast dish.

Served with a simple green salad, this mac and cheese makes the perfect summer dinner.

Cook buttery tilapia and corn together, then add a dose of crunch with onions, capers and cherry tomatoes for a great salad.

This New England-style chowder is a comfort-food classic.



