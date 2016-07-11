How to Eat Corn for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Incorporate fresh summer corn in every meal.
From fluffy corn cakes to delicious chowder, here's how to enjoy corn at every meal this summer.
Breakfast:
Fresh Corn Muffins
These terrific muffins are studded with fresh corn kernels.
Spicy Creamed-Corn Cakes with Scallions
Pureed creamed corn is mixed into corn-cake batter for this rich and fluffy cross between pancakes and arepas.
Lunch:
Chicken and Corn Sandwich
Put a fun spin on classic chicken salad sandwich with sweet bites of fresh corn.
Grilled Shrimp and Corn Wraps
These healthy wraps get fantastic heat thanks to hot paprika and cayenne pepper.
Skillet Corn with Bulgur
Fresh corn kernels, juicy tomatoes and hearty bulgur make a satisfying, vegetarian summer lunch.
Sweet Corn and Cheddar Quesadillas
These simple yet delicious quesadillas are ready in just 30 minutes.
Grilled Sweet Corn with Coconut Glaze
How do you upgrade grilled corn? Coconut milk and sugar in the sauce that glazes the corn intensifies the sweet corn flavor.
Corn on the Cob with Parsley Butter and Parmesan
Boiling corn in the husk makes removing the fine silk easier.
Dinner:
Sweet Potato Cakes with Yellow Corn, Basil and Goat Cheese
"A vegetarian dish can't just be a throwaway or an incomplete thought," says chef Sarah Rich, who tops these crisp-tender sweet potato cakes with charred corn and crumbled goat cheese.
Spaghetti with Corn Carbonara and Crab
Chef Tim Maslow's creamy, yet creamless pasta sauce is a great way to showcase peak-season corn.
Chicken Fajitas with Sweet Corn
Corn adds terrific crunch to this fast dish.
Easy Stovetop Corn Mac and Cheese
Served with a simple green salad, this mac and cheese makes the perfect summer dinner.
Corn and Tilapia Salad
Cook buttery tilapia and corn together, then add a dose of crunch with onions, capers and cherry tomatoes for a great salad.
Corn-and-Cod Chowder
This New England-style chowder is a comfort-food classic.
