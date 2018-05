Can't get enough quinoa? Here are 10 inventive products that use it, like Corsair Distillery's quinoa whiskey (left). It's distilled from red and white quinoa, which lends an unexpected nuttiness to the spirit. Check out F&W's new slideshow for more, as well as great tips on cooking quinoa from the F&W Test Kitchen.

New Slideshow: Top 10 Quinoa Products