How to Dress Your Dinner Table Without Resorting to Decorative Gourds

We're often so focused on the food at the fall table that we completely forget to dress the table itself. To the rescue, author and entertaining expert Camille Styles shares an easy trick for creating gorgeous fruit garlands and table decorations.

Chelsea Morse
October 30, 2014

We're often so focused on the food at the fall table that we completely forget to dress the table itself. To the rescue, blogger and entertaining expert Camille Styles, whose new book Camille Styles Entertaining hit stores this week. Here, she shares an exclusive, easy trick for creating gorgeous fruit garlands and table decorations.

Oven-Dried Orange Rings

  1. Preheat oven to its lowest setting - around 150 or 200 degrees.
  2. Slice an orange into 1/4" thick rings and blot dry with paper towels.
  3. Lay slices in a single layer onto an oven safe cooling rack on top of a baking sheet. (The cooling rack ensures air circulation around the orange slices.)
  4. Bake for 8-10 hours with the oven door slightly open to allow moisture to escape.
  5. When cool, thread the slices onto kitchen twine with cinnamon sticks for a bright, fragrant fall garland or table runner.

