How a Dinner Party for 6 Can Actually Help Feed 60

There is just one week left to host a FEED Supper, a monthlong initiative that raises money for meals for people in need. Started last year by Lauren Bush Lauren, the program’s goal is to raise 2 million meals between September 16 and October 16, which is World Food Day. The concept is simple: host a dinner party and ask guests to donate meals on your fund-raising page instead of bringing wine or other host gifts. Then share highlights using #FEEDSupper. The FEED site helps with everything from decorations and conversation starters to thank-you notes. While chef-driven dinners and sponsored events have had a significant impact on the program, smaller one-off dinners are also incredibly powerful. “Last year it was the grassroots suppers that moved the needle and brought us well past our goal,” says Bush Lauren. “It’s such a thrill to go on Instagram every day and see what people are serving and how they are decorating.” We asked her to share some highlights from recent FEED Suppers:

Brooklyn Backyard The beautiful LaTonya Yvette hosted a Supper under the stars, where she packed a backyard full of inspiring women, who collectively raised over 6,000 meals. Live music, twinkle lights and a warm breeze made it feel like magic. OK, I wasn’t actually there, but it looked amazing on Instagram!

30 Communal Tables A FEED Supper dream-come-true, Le Pain Quotidien committed to host 30 Suppers over 30 days this year in their cafés across the country. These Suppers are really special because they bring total strangers together around a communal table with a shared goal to give back.

Kids Helping Kids Since a majority of the 2 million meals raised through FEED Supper this year will help children around the world and here in America, we were so excited to learn that blogger Joy Cho was bringing together small do-gooders for a kids FEED Supper. Seeing eight littles make their own ravioli and then sit around a mini dinner table while helping fellow kids might be my ultimate Supper high this year.

University Quad Take-Over I may be a bit biased toward my alma mater, but I was blown away by Princeton’s FEED Supper this year. The entire senior class was there—and all of them donated meals. There’s this amazing energy and power that comes from students getting behind a cause like this.

The Power of Collaboration Our dear friends Gail Simmons and Eden Grinshpan wanted to help us create some buzz around Supper, so they enlisted the help of chef Ned Baldwin of Houseman to collaborate on a special FEED Supper menu. Supper is all about realizing the power of food to bring people together, and in turn, the power of coming together to bring food to those in need. I love seeing chefs and foodies host Suppers because they already really understand that. They raised 95,000 meals!

The menu had so many incredible, late season dishes like roasted eggplant with sesame sauce and tomatoes with cumin, herbs and yogurt. And it also included a signature cocktail, which Gail shared with Food & Wine.

Pure Pimm's Cup

Makes 1 drink

1.5 ounces Pimm's

2 ounces Pure Leaf Lemon Iced Tea

2 cucumber slices, about 1/4 inch thick, cut on the bias

Mint sprig

Lemon wheel, about 1/4 inch thick

Fill a rocks glass with ice. In a cocktail shaker, muddle one cucumber slice. Fill the shaker with ice, add the Pimm's and iced tea and shake well to combine. Strain Pimm's mixture into rocks glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice, mint sprig and lemon slice.

