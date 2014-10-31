How to Deseed a Pomegranate Without Making Your Kitchen Look Like a Murder Scene

Just in time for the peak of fall produce, Gail Simmons gave us a genius tip for getting the most deliciousness (and the least mess) out of a pomegranate without turning the kitchen into a crime scene.

Just in time for the peak of fall produce, the ever-gracious Gail Simmons gave us a genius tip for getting the most deliciousness (and the least mess) out of a pomegranate: Cut it in quarters and submerge it in a bowl of cold water. Rub the seeds gently underwaterthey'll pop out easily, without bleeding their juice everywhere. "The pomegranate isn't compromised at all," says Simmons. "It's just taking a nice little bath. And not splattering your entire kitchen."

