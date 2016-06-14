How to Deal When Your Favorite '90s Star Makes You Lunch

Last week, Freddie Prinze Jr., the star of some of our favorite 90s films, who also happens to be married to Sarah Michelle Gellar, the star of one of our favorite 90s TV shows, made lunch from his new cookbook, Back to the Kitchen—and invited us into the kitchen for a meal. While we ate some of the book’s highlights, like the fried Brussels sprouts that “go like popcorn” in his house, he whipped up a pizza and shared some great stories. Here are our favorite tidbits:

He’s “a culinary school dropout.” When he graduated high school, he was ready to start classes at Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena, when his first acting gig came through. Instead of ending up in a professional kitchen, he ended up in Hollywood.

He almost made pancakes for Parker Posey. Prinze Jr. worked with Posey on one of the first films he ever did, and had a big time crush. Upon hearing her claim that the pancakes at the Chateau Marmot were “inedible”, Prinze Jr. set out to make her the most amazing batch she’d ever tasted. The final day of shooting, he got to set early and perfected the recipe (after a few burned batches—even stars get nervous!), only to realize that Posey had wrapped a few days earlier! Instead, he served them to Rachel Leigh Cook, who was also in the film, and who later costarred with him in She’s All That.

He never planned on writing a cookbook either, until his wife (that’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer, in case you forgot. She also penned the forward) proclaimed that the dishes he put down on the table were “better than anything I’ve ever seen in a cookbook” just frequently enough for him to take the hint and start jotting them down.

His recipe for “Holy $#!% Pulled Pork” is so good that the first time he served it, Gellar cursed in front of their infant daughter, who “thankfully, lived through the experience.”

He’s an advocate of lying (about food). Growing up, his mom told him everything was chicken, so he ate most of what was put in front of him (if he didn’t, it was still waiting for him at the table the next morning for breakfast). His two children try everything 10 times, but he’s proud of the fact that no one is a picky eater. In fact, the fried Brussels sprouts featured in the book are a particular favorite snack, that the whole family eats “like popcorn.” While it’s ok to lie about what’s on the plate, “never break a promise to a kid,” he warned us, “If you say you’re going to Disneyland, you’re going to Disneyland.”