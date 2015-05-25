How Curtis Stone Summers: with "Mouth-on-Fire" Salsa and Rum Slushies

F&W is celebrating the season with the #howisummer hashtag. Include it in your Instagram posts for a chance to be featured! Here, star chef Curtis Stone shares some of his favorite warm-weather foods and summer moments—from eating fish tacos to making refreshing, slushy blender drinks.

Blender Drinks

“For parties I make a whole pitcher of something, like a slushy, rum-spiked mango-pineapple cocktail. That way, I can easily pour my friends a glass or, if I’m answering the door or pulling something out of the oven, guests can serve themselves and each other. It saves me from running around like a headless chook.”

Go-to Snack

“I make a chunky guacamole and something I call ‘mouth-on-fire salsa’ because of all the chiles I throw in. And I make corn chips. I’ll let you in on a secret: Corn chips are made by tearing up corn tortillas and frying them in oil until they’re golden brown and delicious. Simple, right?”

Taco Time

“I’ve been making tacos ever since I tried the mahimahi ones at Maui’s Paia Fish Market after I first moved to the States. I stumbled across them when I went to Hawaii to get back on my neglected surfboard.”

Best Summer Moment

“My wedding day in Majorca, Spain, in 2013. I’m turning 40 this year, and we’re hoping to go back to celebrate.”

Recipe:

Grilled Vegetables and Summer Greens with Shallot Vinaigrette

