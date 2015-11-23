How to Cope When You Can't Score a Patti LaBelle Sweet Potato Pie

Patti LeBelle has earned two Emmy Awards and nine lifetime achievement awards. She starred in the first African American group to grace the cover of Rolling Stone. She’s released multiple number-one singles including the iconic disco tune, “Lady Marmalade.” But if you've heard news about her lately, it most likely revolves around a viral sweet potato pie that's sold only at Walmart. The offering skyrocketed to cult status with help from a rave video review. During the height of the rush, Walmart reported selling them at a rate of one pie per second. While Walmart races to restock, pie scalpers are making a killing by selling the desserts on eBay with over 1,000 percent mark-up—some of the 3.50 pies are going for as much as $60. While we hope to one day try a LaBelle sweet potato pie, there are plenty of pies to eat in the meantime this Thanksgiving. Here, our guides for finding the best pre-made pies and making your own.

The Best Pies to Order for Thanksgiving

From chocolate babka pie to Milk Bar’s famous Crack Pie the ultimate three-layer, 11-inch-high Pumpecapple Piecake, here are fifteen great desserts to get delivered this holiday.

Ten Best Homemade Pumpkin Pies

Here are ten delicious recipes like easy-to-make pumpkin bars and chocolate-swirled pies.

Seven Recipes for Gooey, Nutty Pecan Pies

Ultra-satisfying and fabulously sweet, these terrific pies are the perfect ending to a great meal.

How to Pie an Entire Thanksgiving Meal

True pie enthusiasts aren’t satisfied with just one or two dessert pies. Here, F&W’s Kay Chun reveals how to transform five classic Thanksgiving dishes into pie.

Five Ultra-Easy Apple Pies

Making these supersimple pies is almost as easy as picking one up from the store—and much easier than tracking down one of Patti LaBelle’s.

Recipe pictured: Sweet-Potato Pie with Cornmeal Crust