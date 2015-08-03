How to Cook with Tomatillos

Small, typically green and covered in a thin, papery sheath, the tomatillo is a mystery to many and rarely a household staple. But the tart and tangy fruits are delicious, versatile and deserve a place in your summer cooking repertoire. Here, 10 introductory recipes for tomatillos.

1. Fresh Tomatillo-Poblano Sauce

This tomatillo and poblano chile sauce has great heat and depth. Try it with eggs or steak, or add it to a skillet as a finishing sauce for seared pork or chicken.

2. Chicken-Tomatillo Fajitas

For chicken fajitas with a twist, make this easy, tangy and spicy green sauce, which gets its punch from a combination of tomatillos, jalapeño, cilantro and scallions.

3. Avocado-and-Roasted-Tomatillo Salsa

Puréeing avocado with roasted tomatillos, garlic and jalapeño creates a tangy, guacamole-like dip that's great with baked tortilla chips.

4. Tangy Tomatillo Salad with Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Mexican cooks typically boil or roast tomatillos for tart sauces like salsa verde, but Daniel Orr likes to cut them up raw for salads like this one.

5. Tomatillo-Chipotle-Glazed Country Ribs

These hot and tangy ribs are the perfect centerpiece for a fantastic summer dinner party.

6. Grilled-Tomatillo Salsa Verde

Lightly charring the vegetables before puréeing them gives this salsa verde an alluring smokiness; fresh cilantro and tart lime juice make all the flavors pop.

7. Turkey and Tomatillo Chimichangas

The turkey filling for these pan-fried burritos, or chimichangas, is a healthy alternative to more traditional fillings like refried beans and shredded pork or beef.

8. Slow-Cooker Mexican Pork and Tomatillo Stew

This hearty stew requires just 30 minutes of active cooking. The slow cooker does the rest of the work.

9. Grilled Tomatillo Bread Salad

Bright, smoky and garlicky, this salad is made with crunchy croutons, queso fresco, grilled tomatillos and frisée.

10. Cornmeal-Fried Okra, Tomatillos and Tomatoes

These crunchy fried vegetables make for a perfect happy-hour snack.

Related: 11 Great Salsa Recipes

16 Quick Mexican Recipes

12 Creamy Guacamole Recipes

More Mexican Recipes