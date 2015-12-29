How to Cook Scallops Perfectly Every Time

We've partnered with the mad food scientists at ChefSteps to bring their hyper-inventive cooking videos to F&W readers.

Funny thing, scallops. Diners the world over think nothing of dropping $35 for a couple of these tender mollusks served atop a basic bed of vegetables. And yet, a lot of home cooks avoid them due to the misguided notion that perfectly prepared scallops are the exclusive domain of the pros. Sorry, expensive restaurants. We're here to spill the beans with a searing technique that makes it stupidly quick and easy for anyone to achieve a rich, buttery scallop with a crisp, delicious crust. All that's required of you: a hot pan, a little oil, and a modicum of self control. A modicum, people. That's not very much.

Want to learn the trick? Watch Grant from ChefSteps walk you through it in the video above. Then, whip up a couple of these round dazzlers tonight, paired with some fresh veggies and a crisp glass of white wine. It's a perfect meal when you've got last-minute guests or just want to prepare a delicious solo dinner to enjoy in front of the TV. Don't be surprised if you wind up impressing yourself.

Get the full recipe at chefsteps.com