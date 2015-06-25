How to Cook with Rosé Wine

There’s no denying it’s rosé season. And while the uber-versatile pink-hued wines are perfect foils for summer foods like tomatoes and grilled steak, they’re also delicious as a component in dishes like steamed mussels and light lamb stew. Here, 8 ways to cook with rosé.

1. Rosé-Steamed Mussels

Instead of the usual white wine, these mussels are steamed in vibrant rosé flavored with garlic, shallots and red pepper.

2. Apricots and Plums Poached in Rosé Wine

While visiting Spain's Navarra region, Alex Raij saw fruit trees growing in a parcel of Garnacha vines. To pay homage to the mixed plot, she plucked apricots and plums and poached them in a rosé made from Garnacha grapes.

3. Oysters on the Half Shell with Rosé Mignonette

Freshly shucked oysters are delicious with a mignonette made with sparkling rosé.

4. Roasted Veal Loin with Rosé Pan Sauce

This quick-cooking veal dish is served with a simple sauce of rosé, tarragon and butter.

5. Provençal Lamb Stew with Basil

The potatoes for this stew are braised with rosé for terrifically bright flavor.

6. Fallen Toasted-Almond Soufflés with Poached Pears and Prunes

The pears served with these delicate soufflés are poached in a delicious rosé syrup.

7. Mini Cheesecakes with Wine Gelées

These mini cheesecakes are topped with with wine gelées—a new kind of wine-and-cheese-pairing.

8. Beef Tenderloin with Pickled Onions and Pink Peppercorns

Tenderloin is one of the leanest cuts of beef. It stays moist in a lovely sauce flavored with rosé wine and pink peppercorns.

