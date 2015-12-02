How to Cook Ribs in the Oven for Meaty Satisfaction All Year Long

1. Oven-Braised Short Ribs with Pasilla-Tomato Mole

Chef Hugo Ortega uses smoky pasilla chiles, tomatoes and spices to make a rich, tangy mole sauce for braising short ribs.

2. Garlic-Rubbed Spareribs

Roasting pork spareribs in in banana leaves adds flavor and helps to keep the meat perfectly moist.

3. Tuscan-Style Spareribs with Balsamic Glaze

These fantastic ribs are slow-roasted until tender and crisp, then finished with a simple balsamic glaze.

4. Braised Short Ribs

What's the secret to star chef Tom Colicchio's succulent braised short ribs? He marinates the short ribs along with vegetables in wine.

5. Maple-Roasted Pork Spareribs

The sweet glaze on these ribs highlights Vermont's fabulous maple syrup.

6. Missouri Baby Back Ribs with Apple Slaw

Chef Michel Nischan uses a broiler and a warm oven instead of a grill for his excellent Southern-style ribs.

7. Spicy Ribs

These sweet-spicy ribs are flavored with molasses, cayenne pepper and paprika.