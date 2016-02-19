How to Cook Monkfish, the Most Delicious Sea Monster

They may not look nice, but they sure taste great.

February 19, 2016

Monkfish are not pretty. With their needle-sharp teeth and heads that compose most of their bodies, these toad-like fish are more than unappetizing—they’re downright terrifying. But cleaned and cooked, monkfish become wonderful, with sweet flavor and firm texture that's earned them the nickname of "poor man's lobster." Here are our best recipes for monkfish, the sea's most delicious monster.

1. Roast Monkfish in Sake Broth 

This dish combines deeply flavorful turnip and miso with delicate monkfish.

2. Monkfish Stew with Saffron Broth 

Food blogger and author Mimi Thorisson makes this quick and easy fish stew, flavoring the luscious broth with white wine, saffron and aromatic vegetables.

3. Crispy Monkfish with Capers 

This is Daniel Boulud's seafood take on Wiener schnitzel, a breaded and fried veal cutlet.

4. Monkfish and Chorizo Kebabs 

For unusual but delicious kebabs, thread skewers with sweet cherry tomatoes, salty chorizo and sweet monkfish.

5. Sautéed Monkfish with Leeks and Shiitakes 

Sweet leeks pair perfectly with mild monkfish.

6. Monkfish in Tomato-Garlic Sauce 

This impressive meal comes together in just 40 minutes.

 

