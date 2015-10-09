How to Cook with Maple Syrup Like a Real Canadian

Just in time for Canadian Thanksgiving, expats Gail Simmons and Hugh Acheson are here with tips for cooking with the country's most delicious export: maple syrup. Watch the video, from this year's Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, to see see the duo make a maple-berry tarte tatin, maple-glazed pork belly and more.

Related: Gail Simmons's Favorite Desserts

Great Recipes to Make with Maple Syrup

10 Canadian Recipes