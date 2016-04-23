How to Cook with Coconut Water

Coconut water has gone from a surprising celebrity food product to a supermarket staple. While the refreshing, healthy drink is fantastic on its own, it's also great to use in a variety of dishes. From citrusy ceviche to mango-swirled frozen yogurt, here are seven excellent ways to cook with coconut water.

You can make this healthy breakfast with any grain or fruit that goes with yogurt.

Coconut water imparts a lovely sweetness to this dairy-free smoothie.

Instead of using high-calorie coconut milk, coconut water and touch of full-fat sour cream gives this curry its terrific richness.

Top Chef winner Paul Qui uses coconut water for his sugarless version of nuoc cham, the classic Vietnamese dipping sauce.

Traditional kinilaw, the Filipino version of ceviche, uses vinegar and fresh citrus to "cook" the fish. Here, chef Edward Lee swaps in cooked shrimp.

These wings are dressed with a vinaigrette made from fish sauce and coconut water and served on top of a refreshing noodle salad.

This amazing frozen yogurt is like a tropical take on the classic orange Creamsicle.