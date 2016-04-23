How to Cook with Coconut Water

It's more than just a refreshing drink!

F&W Editors
April 23, 2016

Coconut water has gone from a surprising celebrity food product to a supermarket staple. While the refreshing, healthy drink is fantastic on its own, it's also great to use in a variety of dishes. From citrusy ceviche to mango-swirled frozen yogurt, here are seven excellent ways to cook with coconut water.

1. Apple Muesli with Goji Berries

You can make this healthy breakfast with any grain or fruit that goes with yogurt.

2. Strawberry-Almond Smoothie

Coconut water imparts a lovely sweetness to this dairy-free smoothie.

3. Grilled Pork Tenderloins with Vegetable Curry

Instead of using high-calorie coconut milk, coconut water and touch of full-fat sour cream gives this curry its terrific richness.

4. Baby Kale and Steak Salad

Top Chef winner Paul Qui uses coconut water for his sugarless version of nuoc cham, the classic Vietnamese dipping sauce.

5. Poached Shrimp with Coconut Water and Lime

Traditional kinilaw, the Filipino version of ceviche, uses vinegar and fresh citrus to "cook" the fish. Here, chef Edward Lee swaps in cooked shrimp.

6. Spicy Fish Sauce Chicken Wings with Vermicelli Salad

These wings are dressed with a vinaigrette made from fish sauce and coconut water and served on top of a refreshing noodle salad.

7. Coconut-Mango Frozen Yogurt

This amazing frozen yogurt is like a tropical take on the classic orange Creamsicle.

