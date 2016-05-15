How to Cook Brunch Without Cooking

5 recipes that require zero stove time.

F&W Editors
May 15, 2016

1. Blueberry Breakfast Parfait

It doesn't get any easier than combining fresh berries, yogurt and granola.

2. Strawberry, Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie

Chef Nate Appleton’s healthy breakfast smoothies get added protein thanks to almond butter.

3. No-Cook Overnight Oats with Strawberries

This no-frills recipe combines just four ingredients: rolled oats, milk, almonds and honey.

 

4. Apple-Nut Breakfast Porridge

The mix of raw almonds, hazelnuts and Brazil nuts in this zingy porridge are packed with vitamin E, which helps maintain brain health as you get older.

5. Spiced Chia Pudding with Blackberries and Granola

This pudding not only tastes better than rice pudding, but it's loaded with nutrient-rich chia seeds.

