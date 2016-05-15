How to Cook Brunch Without Cooking

5 recipes that require zero stove time.
1. Blueberry Breakfast Parfait
You can't beat the combination of fresh berries, yogurt and granola.
2. Strawberry, Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie
Chef Nate Appleman's protein-rich smoothie is ready in just 10 minutes.
3. No-Cook Overnight Oats with Strawberries
This no-frills recipe combines just four ingredients: rolled oats, milk, almonds and honey.
4. Apple-Nut Breakfast Porridge
Apples are a great source of fiber and vitamin C. Coarsely chopped with ground nuts and ginger, they make for a zingy riff on porridge.
5. Spiced Chia Pudding with Blackberries and Granola
This pudding not only tastes better than rice pudding, but it's loaded with nutrient-rich chia seeds.