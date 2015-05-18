How Coffee-Obsessed Are You? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Nobletree, a new Brooklyn roaster, offers classes for bean obsessives—and aspiring coffee-grading professionals. How do you score? Scroll down to find out.

1. What color are healthy, freshly picked coffee beans?

A. Dark brown

B. Black

C. Light green/bluish-green

D. Orange

2. Which of the following is not a type of acid that coffee tasters must identify in a cup?

A. Acetic

B. Quinic

C. Sulfuric

D. Phosphoric

3. Which of the following coffee aromas falls under the olfactory category of “sugar browning”?

A. Apricot

B. Toast

C. Leather

D. Clove

4. Which of these are among the 10 categories in which a coffee grader rates a cup of coffee?

A. Balance

B. Uniformity

C. Acidity

D. All of the above

5. Which of these terms represents a defect that coffee bean graders must identify?

A. Full black

B. Partial sour

C. Ovoid

D. A and B

Answers: 1: C; 2: C; 3: B; 4: D; 5: D

