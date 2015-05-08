How the Coconut Got Its Name

This towering dessert is made up of layers of super-moist, almost puddinglike coconut cake spread with tangy passion fruit curd, then topped with whipped cream and crispy flakes of toasted coconut. The recipe is from Cynthia Wong, pastry chef in Decatur, Georgia. The cake may look intimidating, but it's easy to make: "Just pop the layers out of the baking pans and slap them together," Wong says.

Con Poulos

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

F&W Editors
May 08, 2015

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

1. The coconut got its name from European explorers who called it “coco,” which means hobgoblin, because the three dots on the shell looked like a spooky face.

2. “Velocius quam asparagi coquantur,” coined by Roman emperor Augustus, means “faster than cooking asparagus!”

3. Ripe oranges can turn green (regreen) in warm temperatures but still taste the same.

4. Batology has nothing to do with bats. It's the scientific study of brambles, like raspberries.

5. The word “julep” comes from the Persian word gulāb, meaning rose water.

Related: 12 Coconut Desserts
25 Recipes for Quick-Cooking Asparagus
4 Great Mint Juleps

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up