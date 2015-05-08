How the Coconut Got Its Name

Every day, F&W editor in chief Dana Cowin (@fwscout) posts fun food facts to Twitter using #dailywordwizard. Here, a roundup of the most recent bits of trivia she revealed.

1. The coconut got its name from European explorers who called it “coco,” which means hobgoblin, because the three dots on the shell looked like a spooky face.

2. “Velocius quam asparagi coquantur,” coined by Roman emperor Augustus, means “faster than cooking asparagus!”

3. Ripe oranges can turn green (regreen) in warm temperatures but still taste the same.

4. Batology has nothing to do with bats. It's the scientific study of brambles, like raspberries.

5. The word “julep” comes from the Persian word gulāb, meaning rose water.

Related: 12 Coconut Desserts

25 Recipes for Quick-Cooking Asparagus

4 Great Mint Juleps