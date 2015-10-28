How to Cocktail-ify Barm Brack, the Irish Halloween Bread

This creamy, spiced drink honors an Irish Halloween bread called barm brack, which contains currants and raisins. Traditionally, various objects—a coin, a ring, a pea—were baked inside the loaf as a kind of fortune-telling game. All we know is that your future self will be very happy if you mix up one of these.

Tina Rupp

In the U.S., Halloween means candy, costumes and spookily carved pumpkins. In Ireland, Halloween means bread—specifically barm brack, a yeasty bread studded with currants and raisins.

Justine Sterling
October 28, 2015

Don’t worry, it’s more fun than it seems. Traditionally served during Samhain (the Celtic festival of the dead celebrated at the end of harvest), a loaf of barm brack contains five different objects: a pea, a stick, a piece of cloth, a coin and a ring. If you receive a piece of bread containing the pea, that means you won’t get married this year. If you get the stick, you’ll have an unhappy marriage. The cloth means you’ll have bad luck; the coin means you’ll be rich; and the ring means you’ll be married within the year. Optional addition: a medallion, which would mean you are going into the priesthood or joining a nunnery. (That one doesn’t get used very often these days.)

Even more fun than a loaf of fortune-telling bread is a cocktail based on it. Sean Muldoon, the celebrated Irish bartender and co-owner of The Dead Rabbit in NYC, developed a recipe for a drink that features the bread’s flavors of dried fruit and spices. Made with Irish whiskey (preferably single-malt), allspice liqueur, homemade toasted-raisin syrup, cream and an egg yolk, the drink is silky, indulgent and perfect for a chilly Halloween night. Get the recipe here.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up