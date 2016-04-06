How Chef Sam Talbot Makes Pimento Cheese like a Master

Golf lovers and professionals alike are gearing up for the 80th edition of the Masters Tournament, which kicks off tomorrow in Augusta, Georgia. While the coveted green jacket has long represented this invitation-only championship, the course is also becoming famous for another beloved staple: its pimento cheese sandwiches.

Since the Masters' pimento cheese spread recipe is a well-kept secret, our sister brand, Golf Magazine, brought in Chef Sam Talbot to prepare his take on the tournament staple. Thanks to his days of caddying in South Carolina—not to mention his forthcoming Brooklyn restaurant, Pretty Southern—Sam knows what he's talking about when it comes to the marriage between golf and southern food.

Check out this video from Golf.com to get his 3 easy variations on the quintessential Masters' sandwich. And see the recipe, below, for Talbot's Asian twist on the classic dish.

Sam Talbot's Pimento Cheese Sandwich:

2 cups kewpie Japanese mayonnaise

1 (4-oz.) jar diced pimento, drained

1 tsp. tamari

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. finely grated onion, using a microplane

2 tsp. sambal chili paste

1 (8-oz.) block extra-sharp cheddar cheese, finely shredded

1 (8-oz.) block sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 (4-oz.) block white cheddar, finely grated

In a large bowl, mix the mayonnaise, pimento, tamari, Worcestershire, grated onion, and chili paste together until combined. Using a spatula, stir in all of the cheeses, making sure to scrape all of the mayonnaise mixture up from the bottom. Spread on sandwich bread and enjoy!