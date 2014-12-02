How a Chef Recovers from a Heart Attack

Chef Matty Matheson is known for his delicious P&L Burger (a quarter-pound of beef topped with bacon, cheese and avocado), but at the age of 29 he suffered a heart attack that threatened to end his career. Watch as Matheson candidly shares the story of how he rebounded to become one of Toronto's best chefs.



Food & Wine is partnering with Chefs Feed a brilliant chef-driven guide to the country's best restaurants and dishes (now available as an app), to bring you a series of gorgeous videos featuring the country's best cooking talents. Check back each week for a new installment.

