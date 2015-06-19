How Chef Bryce Shuman Transforms Ordinary Sounding Dishes

As a child, Bryce Shuman and his mother lived with the Inuits above the Arctic Circle in Canada and in the rain forest of Costa Rica. Today, Shuman employs flavors, techniques and ingredients from all over the world, with a special interest in ancient grains.
Bryce Shuman; Betony, New York City
When he was four, Bryce Shuman and his mother, a cultural anthropologist with a PhD, lived with the Inuits above the Arctic Circle in Canada; later, when she was studying howler monkeys, they stayed in a Costa Rican rain forest. At Betony, Shuman’s brilliant cooking doesn’t reflect his time in those places. But he does employ flavors, ingredients and techniques from almost everywhere else in the world, including Japan, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa and France. Shuman has capitalized on his stellar culinary training—namely working for F&W Best New Chef 2005 Daniel Humm at NYC’s Eleven Madison Park—to transform ordinary-sounding dishes. He serves roast chicken with buttermilk caramel and tops striped bass and trumpet mushrooms with crackers he makes from teff, just one of the ancient grains he is currently obsessed with.
