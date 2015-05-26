How to Build a Saipua-Style Centerpiece

Here, floral designer Sarah Ryhanen of Brooklyn-based flower-and-soap business Sapiua shows how to style a dashing summer centerpiece.

1. Start with Foilage

Find something to provide volume. On the East Coast, Ryhanen recommends oak or maple branches with the leaves attached. On the West Coast, look for eucalyptus.

2. Find a “Face Flower”

This is your focal point. Ranunculus is a favorite of Ryhanen’s. “They’ve become wildly popular—they’re really gorgeous,” she says. “If nothing else, just get seven perfect ranunculus and put them in a jam jar. Use an odd number; otherwise, it looks too symmetrical.” She’s also “a sucker for all narcissus,” but warns against using them at the table—the smell can be overpowering.

3. Add a “Wispy Gesture”

“This is something that sticks up above everything else and provides a bit of whimsy or an exclamation point,” says Ryhanen. Small vines work well. She waits all year for fresh currants on the stem, which are in season in July, along with cherry tomatoes on the vine.

