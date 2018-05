In this week’s edition of Mad Genius Tips, F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple is a bread magician. He brings a stale baguette back from the dead by running it under water and warming it in the oven. It’s a crusty, yeasty miracle. Watch more Mad Genius Tips here.

