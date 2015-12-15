How to Beautifully Ice Gingerbread Cookies

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking LightHealthMy RecipesReal SimpleSouthern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. This week, it's all about dessert.

F&W Editors
December 15, 2015

Icing gingerbread cookies is one of the most fun (and tastiest) holiday traditions. To step up your game this year, watch our sister brand Sunset’s video for all the tricks and techniques you need to have up your sleeve for a dazzling cookie display. Get your pastry bags ready!

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up