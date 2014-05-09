How to Be a Crazy Person: Bathe in Sake, Eat with Stuffed Animals

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Sake Baths: If a Champagne bubble bath is too expensive, try just adding a little sake next time. According to researchers, adding sake to baths helps alleviate hypertension, improve blood circulation and could result in smoother skin.

Dining with Stuffed Animals: If you ever feel self-conscious while eating alone, there’s one restaurant in Japan that has a cuddly solution. The Moomin Café in Tokyo seats solo diners with large stuffed versions of the hippo-esque characters from the Finnish Moomin book series. Because dining with a stuffed animal is much more socially acceptable than dining solo.

Mealworm Sushi: Brave, eco-sensitive Austin diners with a penchant for sushi finally have somewhere to go. The city’s How Do You Roll is now offering a sushi roll made with teriyaki crickets, cucumbers and jalapeños. It’s topped with mealworm crunch.

Scorpion Pizza: Proving that Canada is just as crazy as the US when it comes to fair foods, the Calgary Stampede recently revealed that one of the new foods on offer at the annual rodeo will be scorpion-topped pizza. Your move, Texas State Fair.

5-Foot Burger Abomination: From the man who brought you the 10,000-calorie burger-in-a-burger comes the Pie-Scraper: 10 burgers stacked on top of one another. But that’s not where it stops. Each patty contains a mini meal like spaghetti Bolognese, pepperoni pizza, black pudding or Spam. It stands five feet, six inches tall, comes with fries and will set you back £150.

